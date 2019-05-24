Local News

Utah Humane Society waives adoption fees for military members Memorial Day weekend

Special running May 24 through 27

By:
Posted: May 24, 2019 / 03:26 PM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 03:29 PM MDT

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you’re an active or retired military member, and you’ve been considering pet adoption, now is a great time to take the leap.

Utah Humane Society has partnered with the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation to waive adoption fees for all active and retired military looking to adopt a new pet Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27.

The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is generously covering 100% of adoption fees for military members and their immediate family.

The Utah Humane Adoption Center, located at 4242 S. 300 W. in Murray, will be open Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A pet may help someone suffering from PTSD, traumatic stress, or simply offer comfort to loved ones while an active family member is away,” said Vaughn Maurice, Utah Humane executive director.

The special offer applies to active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

A photo ID and one of the following is required to receive the adoption discount: military ID, dependent ID, DD-214, and driver’s license, or NGB Form 22.

Information about holiday hours of operation and all animals available for adoption may be viewed online at www.utahhumane.org/adopt.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

Serial cyberstalker who threatened women gets prison term

New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

  • 6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

    6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

  • Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

    Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

  • New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

    New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

  • DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

    DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

  • Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

    Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

  • Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

    Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

  • Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

    Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

  • Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

    Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

  • Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

    Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

  • Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

    Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

  • Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

    Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss