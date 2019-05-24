Utah Humane Society waives adoption fees for military members Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Humane Society

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you’re an active or retired military member, and you’ve been considering pet adoption, now is a great time to take the leap.

Utah Humane Society has partnered with the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation to waive adoption fees for all active and retired military looking to adopt a new pet Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27.

The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is generously covering 100% of adoption fees for military members and their immediate family.

The Utah Humane Adoption Center, located at 4242 S. 300 W. in Murray, will be open Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

“A pet may help someone suffering from PTSD, traumatic stress, or simply offer comfort to loved ones while an active family member is away,” said Vaughn Maurice, Utah Humane executive director.

The special offer applies to active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

A photo ID and one of the following is required to receive the adoption discount: military ID, dependent ID, DD-214, and driver’s license, or NGB Form 22.

Information about holiday hours of operation and all animals available for adoption may be viewed online at www.utahhumane.org/adopt.