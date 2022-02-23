SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah House of Representatives passed a bill, H.B. 368, on Tuesday that disallows personalized license plates and allows counties to do emissions tests on vintage vehicles.

The bill was introduced as three other states have received lawsuits over First Amendment rights regarding offensive language on plates. The idea put forth is to stop personalized plates altogether as a temporary solution.

The bill was passed by the House on Tuesday with a 49-19 vote, following a 9-1 vote by the Transportation Committee on Friday.

Here is a list of the highlighted provisions of H.B. 368:

Amends provisions regarding standard license plates

Creates a moratorium on the personalized license plate program

Creates the special group license plate program

Establishes eligibility criteria for different categories of special group license plates

Allows a county to require an emissions inspection of a vintage vehicle under certain circumstances

Repeals certain restricted accounts

Makes technical and conforming changes

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Norman K. Thurston and Sen. Wayne A. Harper, may subtract $857,000 from the state’s transportation revenue because of the money Utahns pay for personalized plates, according to a note by the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel.

The Senate Rules Committee will now review the bill, which was forwarded Tuesday afternoon.