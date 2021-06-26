Utah hosts ‘magical’ ball for young princesses

CASTLE DALE, Utah (ABC4) – Community leaders and members are gathering together to host to their annual Princess Ball, Saturday.

According to community officials, the non-profit party will take place in Emery County and is open to all youth.

Beauty and the Beast – 2017 | Courtesy of Emery County

“Each year, we choose a Disney princess to use as our theme. This year will be ‘Princess and the frog.’ The little girls get a chance to dress up as a princess and be treated as one,” informs Nichole Larsen, one of the event organizers.

Officials state that the event will include engaging crafts, lunch, and endless activities.

Those interested in participating in the magical Princess Ball are invited to 75 S. and 400 E., Castle Dale at 11 a.m. on June 26.

Moana – 2018 | Courtesy of Emery County

According to event organizers, the annual Princess Ball has been around for over three years with the intention of bringing communities together.