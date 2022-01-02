Utah hospitals welcome first New Year babies of 2022

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The best way to ring in the new year? Welcoming a sweet little one to the world, of course!

Cedar City Hospital delivered its first baby of 2022 on New Year’s Day — welcome baby Onyx Lowery!

Onyx was born at 7:26 a.m. and weighs 6.5 pounds and is 18.5 inches long. The New Year’s baby joins proud parents Heather Lowery and Colton Roberts along with 9-year-old brother Liam.



(Courtesy of Cedar City Hospital)

Lowery recalls checking in to the emergency room around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, ready to deliver her baby naturally and without an epidural.

“It was definitely intense!” she recalls. “But I’m really glad I stuck with the natural birth plan. And it was so fun to have the New Year Baby. I got to watch the New Year ball drop on TV here in the hospital as I walked the halls! Snowstorms typically bring babies, but even with the snow we had in Cedar, it was just a super quiet and calm experience, and really the best way to ring in a new year.”

Lowery was surrounded by loved ones during this special time, including her nurse who happens to be a dear high school friend.

“I was so thrilled when shift change happened and Kendra became my nurse,” says Lowery. “It’s so amazing she was going to be here with me through this. She was definitely my rock through labor.”

Lowery chose Onyx’s name as an homage to her favorite stone, representing the spirit of protection and warriors.

“Onyx is about taking negativity and transmuting it into positivity, and I feel like my baby Onyx has already done that so much for my life,” says Lowery. “It’s been a hard year for many people. He’s taken a dark time and turned it into one of the best moments ever. He lives up to his name already! He’s very calm, still, and grounded.”

Lowery is also thrilled about Onyx’s special birth date.

“I feel that’s a good luck birthday!” says Lowery. “It’s a pretty awesome day to come into the world!”

University of Utah Health

The University of Utah Health also welcomed its first New Year’s babies — but this time, they received not just one, but two bundles of joy!

Our first babies born at #UofUHealth in 2022 are TWINS! 👶👶 Megan and James Armijo welcomed two baby girls this morning. Alice was born at 6:15 AM (pictured above) and Abigail was born at 6:17 AM (currently in the NICU).



Congratulations!🎉



#2022 #newyearbaby #newyear #twins pic.twitter.com/QUQFDEyWp7 — University of Utah Health (@UofUHealth) January 2, 2022

The first babies born at U of U Heath are twins Alice and Abigail Armijo.

The twin girls were born on New Year’s Day — Alice was born at 6:15 a.m. and Abigail was born at 6:17 a.m.

Parents Megan and James are thrilled to welcome their new baby girls into the world!