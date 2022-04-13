MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah hospital is celebrating a new kind of COVID-19 milestone this week.

For the first time in 11 months, healthcare workers at the St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek reported zero COVID-19 patients currently residing in the hospital.

“We’ve hit another INCREDIBLE milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic here at St. Mark’s Hospital… Today, we are thrilled to report that we have ZERO #COVID19 patients in our facility,” says hospital staff.

The last time St. Mark’s saw zero COVID-19 patients was on May 18, 2021, a total of 431 days ago, says the hospital.

“We came together as a team and as a hospital and provided care oftentimes learning as we run along,” says Jennifer Jellerson, Critical Care Director at St. Mark’s Hospital.

Hospital staff say it’s a relief to now be focusing on treating patients with other ailments and medical needs.

“What a journey this has been… But, together, we’ve come a long way – as healthcare colleagues & as a community,” hospital staff say. “While we cannot predict the future, days like today bring us HOPE.”