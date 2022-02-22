Utah hospital welcomes ‘Twosday’ baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

Local News

by: Kiah Armstrong

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: MorningStar healthcare

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Timpanogos Regional Hospital has announced the birth of a baby boy who was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22.

Baby boy Landon was born to parents, Annie and Devin early Tuesday morning, a press release states.

Annie spent Monday, Feb. 21 in labor at the hospital after being admitted that morning. She expected to meet baby Landon the same day but the hospital says he had other plans.

Landon is the second child and second son to Annie and Devin, and he has yet to meet his big brother, who just turned two.

The hospital reports that both mom and dad are doing well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories