Utah hospital welcomes ‘Twosday’ baby born at 2:22 on 2/22/22

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Timpanogos Regional Hospital has announced the birth of a baby boy who was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22.

Baby boy Landon was born to parents, Annie and Devin early Tuesday morning, a press release states.

Annie spent Monday, Feb. 21 in labor at the hospital after being admitted that morning. She expected to meet baby Landon the same day but the hospital says he had other plans.

Landon is the second child and second son to Annie and Devin, and he has yet to meet his big brother, who just turned two.

The hospital reports that both mom and dad are doing well.