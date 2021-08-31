Utah hop brews top out 2021 Beer Awards

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s time to crack open a cold one in celebration after Utah breweries won multiple contests in the North America Brewers Association Beer Fest over the weekend.

Beehive State beermakers won 42 medals, including 16 gold medals. Utah breweries placed in the top three in 34 of the 89 categories, with two Utah brews landing in the top three in eight categories.

Salt Lake City-based beermakers made up most of Utah’s winning brews. Breweries from Midvale, Moab, and Ogden also won.

Templin Family Brewing of Salt Lake City garnered the most medals among Utah beermakers, netting eight total: two gold, one silver, and five bronze. Salt Lake City’s Shades Brewing and Uinta Brewing tied for the most gold medals – three – among Beehive brewers.

Here’s a look at how Utah’s breweries fared:

Bohemian Brewery, Midvale; a gold and a silver

Grid City Beer Works, Salt Lake City; one each of gold, silver, and bronze

Hopkins Brewing Co., Salt Lake City; a silver

Kiitos Brewing, Salt Lake City; two silver

Level Crossing Brewing Company, South Salt Lake; two gold and four bronze

Moab Brewery, Moab; a gold

Mountain West Hard Cider, Salt Lake City; two bronze

Proper Brewing Co, Salt Lake City; a silver

Red Rock Brewing Co, Salt Lake City; two gold and a silver

Roosters Brewing, Ogden; a bronze

Salt Flats Brewery, Salt Lake City; a gold and a silver

Shades Brewing, Salt Lake City; three gold

Talisman Brewing Co, Ogden; a bronze

Templin Family Brewing, Salt Lake City; two gold, one silver, and five bronze

Uinta Brewing, Salt Lake City; three gold and two bronze

Utah Brewers Cooperative, Salt Lake City; a silver

You can see winners by category here and winners by brewery here.