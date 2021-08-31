Utah hop brews top out 2021 Beer Awards

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s time to crack open a cold one in celebration after Utah breweries won multiple contests in the North America Brewers Association Beer Fest over the weekend.
Beehive State beermakers won 42 medals, including 16 gold medals. Utah breweries placed in the top three in 34 of the 89 categories, with two Utah brews landing in the top three in eight categories.
Salt Lake City-based beermakers made up most of Utah’s winning brews. Breweries from Midvale, Moab, and Ogden also won.
Templin Family Brewing of Salt Lake City garnered the most medals among Utah beermakers, netting eight total: two gold, one silver, and five bronze. Salt Lake City’s Shades Brewing and Uinta Brewing tied for the most gold medals – three – among Beehive brewers.
Here’s a look at how Utah’s breweries fared:
- Bohemian Brewery, Midvale; a gold and a silver
- Grid City Beer Works, Salt Lake City; one each of gold, silver, and bronze
- Hopkins Brewing Co., Salt Lake City; a silver
- Kiitos Brewing, Salt Lake City; two silver
- Level Crossing Brewing Company, South Salt Lake; two gold and four bronze
- Moab Brewery, Moab; a gold
- Mountain West Hard Cider, Salt Lake City; two bronze
- Proper Brewing Co, Salt Lake City; a silver
- Red Rock Brewing Co, Salt Lake City; two gold and a silver
- Roosters Brewing, Ogden; a bronze
- Salt Flats Brewery, Salt Lake City; a gold and a silver
- Shades Brewing, Salt Lake City; three gold
- Talisman Brewing Co, Ogden; a bronze
- Templin Family Brewing, Salt Lake City; two gold, one silver, and five bronze
- Uinta Brewing, Salt Lake City; three gold and two bronze
- Utah Brewers Cooperative, Salt Lake City; a silver
You can see winners by category here and winners by brewery here.