Utah homeless shelter closes due to staffing shortage

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – During the Salt Lake County Council’s work session meeting yesterday, members were notified that the Weigand winter temporary overflow center will close to those

needing a place to sleep at night.

It comes as the facility faces staffing shortages.

“They’ve been struggling for a bit and utilizing other staff at VOA to cover overtime at that shift to keep it open,” Andrew Johnston of the Volunteers of American Utah chapter said.

Johnston says in efforts to provide services to the unsheltered and accommodate more people – they will consolidate with the road home at the newly remodeled Ramada Inn.

In a statement sent to ABC4, the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to end homelessness says “Nightly beds will be available starting tonight through April 15th at the former Ramada Inn to those experiencing homelessness. Additionally, after tonight, February 15th, overflow services at the Weigand Center operated by Volunteers of America (VOA), will close.”

Together, VOA and The Road Home will consolidate staff and resources to provide 45 overflow shelter beds at the former Ramada Inn. This transition is a continuation of our collective efforts to provide consistent and safe shelter to those in need during the winter months.

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homeless aims to render homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. We do this through a system-wide commitment of resources, services, data collection, analysis, and coordination among all stakeholders.endutahhomelessness.org

We remain committed to responding to the needs of those who are unsheltered and being flexible and responsible as a system. We are assessing overflow needs in our community and our ability to expand capacity. We have space to open 24 additional beds in the Ramada if needed and feasible.

The Weigand Center served a critical role in providing safe overflow beds to those experiencing homelessness during the first months of Winter.

We are grateful to all of the providers and funders who helped open this much-needed resource and continue to support our consolidated efforts at the former Ramada Inn. “

Those in need of shelter can call 1-800-990-9999.

As previously reported by ABC4, the Weigand Center had to push back its January opening due to a lack of staff, but these issues expand farther than one overflow shelter.

Tricia Davis at the State offices for homeless services says they work with about six different resources they pull from for grants. These competitive grants are awarded to service providers for resources they may need “the Utah homelessness council makes the final decision on who gets the funding awards” Davis told ABC4.

In regards to making funds available, she says “we are meeting with our funders group in salt lake city and salt lake county to talk about the needs and move around resources as we can” says Davis.