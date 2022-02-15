Utah holds four of five top spots on list of 100 healthiest counties in U.S.

UTAH (ABC4) – According to Dwellics, a company that analyzes city data and gives personalized advice on where to move, Utah County is the number one healthiest county in the U.S.

Dwellics looked at data on more than 3,000 U.S. counties and created a list of the top 100 healthiest counties in the U.S.

The factors that were taken into consideration were: cancer incidence and mortality, air quality, water quality, substance abuse, and life expectancy.

Not only does Utah have the healthiest-ranked county in the country, but the state has 22 in total on the list, and four of the top five spots.

Here is a list of the top five healthiest counties in the U.S.:

Utah County, Utah Sanpete County, Utah San Juan County, Utah Cache County, Utah Whitman County, Washington

A recent study by Upwork indicates that 23 million Americans are planning to move in 2022, and all counties listed above have had population growth in recent years.