Utah Hogle Zoo mourning loss of pregnant giraffe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A giraffe and her unborn baby died at Utah’s Hogle Zoo this week.

Zoo officials say Pogo wasn’t due for another five months.

“At 48 pounds, there would have been no way to save him as he was only 1/3 of a proper birth weight,” said Dr. Nancy Carpenter, Director of Animal Health. “Initial results do not indicate that the problems were related to the pregnancy. Her calf was getting big and sometimes they stick their feet places and cause issues. We did take extra cultures and we will run tests to try to figure that out. We’re going to look into everything to see what might have caused such an acute decline,” she said.

Caretakers say she showed no signs of illness until Sunday afternoon. She died Monday morning.

“We’re just heartbroken,” said giraffe keeper, Melissa Farr. “We lost her in about 24 hours.”

Farr said they thought maybe she had an upset stomach.

“Her behavior was just off. She wasn’t eating like normal she didn’t want to interact with keepers. We were keeping a close eye on her.”

The animal autopsy revealed abnormal intestines, but tissue samples have been taken for further testing and analysis.

Pogo had two babies and was ‘auntie’ to another.

Zoo officials say many guests will remember Pogo from feeding her during the summer months and watching her keep a close watch on the young ones on the Savanna.

She came to Hogle Zoo in 2005.

The Zoo now has one male giraffe, 16 year-old Riley; and two females, three year-old Minka and 15 month-old Georgetta.

