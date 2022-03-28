SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two hikers were stranded after losing a shoe during their hike on Sunday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the incident happened near the Houndstooth area of Ferguson Canyon around 3:32 p.m.

Crews say one hiker had lost their shoe after post-holing into a snowfield and could not recover the shoe. Post-holing involves sinking your foot into a deep layer of snow.

The hikers decided to contact authorities out of caution during this incident.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

Three rescue teams were deployed and found the pair of hikers. Crews brought new footwear, warm clothing, food, and water for the stranded individuals.

Rescue crews say contacting authorities in a situation like this is recommendable, especially to avoid any further injury.

All parties were safely off the mountain by 5:54 p.m., officials say.

“We are now in shoulder season, which means it may be warm during the day but cold during the night,” says SLCOSAR. “Please remember to pack accordingly, bring the 10 essentials, and plan to be moving across variable terrain when in the backcountry (snow, ice, mud, etc).”