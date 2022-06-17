CANNONVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is warning hikers to watch out for quicksand at the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Last week, rangers with BLM patrolled the rockfall dam in Bull Valley Gorge after receiving a quicksand report from a hiker.

Courtesy: BLM

The hiker said the quicksand was chest deep and shared that they would have been unable to extract themselves from the sand if alone.

BLM says mud cracks around the edges of the pond give the illusion of stability, but it is unstable.

According to BLM, once the core of your body is in wet sand, it can cause an increased risk of exposure. Nights are still cold at night, but even during a warm day wet sand can reduce the body temperature causing a serious exposure issue.