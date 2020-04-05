Utah Highway Patrol wrangles three dogs running around on SR-201

Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol wrangled three dogs running around on SR-201 Sunday morning.
Troopers in Salt Lake County said they were able to safely wrangle the three dogs found running on SR-201 near 3200 West. After close calls and snarling traffic, the dogs are back with their owners.
