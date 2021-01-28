Utah Highway Patrol trooper has another close call as truck side-swipes car

UTAH (ABC4) – Another Utah Highway Patrol trooper had a close call with another driver.

Utah Highway Patrol says Trooper G was shutting down I-80 for a crash on Wednesday.

While retreiving flares from his trunk, a pickup truck side-swiped his vehicle.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Utah Highway Patrol says. “Please slow down and move over, winter weather conditions make the mechanics in your vehicle different.”

Utah Highway Patrol recently called on motorists to keep troopers – as well as other law enforcement agents and first responders – safe by slowing down and moving over for vehicles on the shoulder.

One UHP trooper, Brandon Glines, saw his vehicle get struck by a driver traveling too fast for conditions on January 24. Utah Highway Patrol shared photos and videos of the damage some of their vehicles have sustained in recent crashes.

A Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent suffered minor injuries in mid-January after his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck on I-80. Utah Highway Patrol says the SBI agent was completing an investigation at mike marker 31 near I-80 westbound when a truck in front of him began to slow down.

A truck behind him, which was hauling snowmobiles, was traveling close behind him and rear-ended the agent who was driving an unmarked van. The agent suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck hauling snowmobiles was not injured in the incident and received a citation for the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol offers these tips to make sure troopers, law enforcement, and other first responders are able to get home safely to their families:

SLOW DOWN – you should be traveling under the speed limit since it’s snowy and icy. Remain vigilant to conditions ahead.

DO NOT BRAKE SUDDENLY – when you get close to the crash site, slamming on your brakes can cause you to slide into the vehicles on the shoulder.

LOOK WHERE YOU WANT TO GO – not at the vehicles on the shoulder. Focus on the road ahead and look at the path you want to follow.

ICY ROAD CRASHES OFTEN HAPPEN IN MULTIPLES – If one car slides and crashes, it’s likely others will, too.

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN CHANGING LANES – Snow and slush can form ridges between lanes that can be really slippery and cause you to lose control. Avoid them if at all possible.

ALWAYS BUCKLE UP – Crash risk increases in bad weather, seat belts save lives.

WATCH FOR BLACK ICE – Black ice looks more like a wet spot than a patch of ice and causes many crashes.

BRIDGES FREEZE FIRST – Use extra caution on bridges the road on either side may just be wet, but the bridge may be icy.

THE ROAD BEHIND AN ACTIVE SNOW PLOW IS SAFER TO DRIVE ON – If you find yourself behind a snowplow, stay behind it and use extreme caution if you pass. Never pass on the right.

DON’T USE CRUISE CONTROL – Road surfaces and conditions are constantly changing – you need to be in full control.

GIVE YOURSELF MORE TIME -Traffic will likely be moving slower and if you rush, you really put yourself at risk of crashing.

If your vehicles can be moved, drive off the freeway – the road shoulder is dangerous, even when roads are dry.