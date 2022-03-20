SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Friday, there was a fatal debris accident on I-15 — and now, another woman is speaking about her own experience that happened during the same week on the same road.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was driving with her three kids to soccer practice Wednesday when suddenly, traffic came to a stop because of a bicycle in the middle of the road.

She was able to stop just in time, but then she looked in her rearview mirror and noticed that the truck and horse trailer behind her would not have the time or distance to stop.



“I just told my kids, hold on, and we were hit by the truck,” she said.



Another car was also sideswiped in front of her.



“It was a crazy experience. There were four cars involved and I’m surprised there weren’t more,” she said.



The woman says she and her children only have a few bumps and scratches. She’s glad they’re all okay, but recognizes it could’ve been worse.



“We were all pretty shocked and then once we realized what had happened, frustrated that it was preventable,” she said. “Really makes you remind yourself: this is why we wear a seatbelt, this is why we are in proper car seats and this is why I pay attention while driving.”



All this because of one bike that somehow made it onto the freeway. And the message she wants to share?



“When you’re strapping things to your car, you need to make sure it’s strapped well, check it again, have someone else check it.”

Utah Highway Patrol also wants to remind people to stay safe.

“Pretty much every shift I have at least two or three debris calls in addition to the other ones that come in that other troopers are handling,” said Corporal Mike Gordon.



If you see any debris on the roads, he says to call 911 because it can quickly turn into an emergency situation that can become fatal.



“Secure their loads if they’re going to be taking something to and from and going to be on the highway. Even if you think it’s something small, you know, tie it down,” he said.



For people hauling items in the back of a vehicle, Corporal Gordon recommends doing the proper research ahead of time and pulling over to check your load if you feel that it might have shifted.



According to Utah Highway Patrol, if an unsecure load falls out and creates a traffic hazard, it’s an offense, and if it creates a traffic accident, it’s a misdemeanor.



Utah Highway Patrol is asking that anyone that might have information on Friday’s accident to call (801) 393-1136.