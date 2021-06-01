Utah Highway Patrol performs ‘speed demo,’ encourages drivers to slow down

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol performed a speed demo of what it looks like when a vehicle is speeding.

The demo produced some “eye opening” results.

For the demo, UHP troopers recorded dashcam video while driving at speeds of 70, 80, and 90 miles per hour.

Troopers then applied the brakes at the same point to show just how much speed impacts a driver’s stopping distance.

The results showed that the vehicles traveling 10 to 20 miles over the speed limit traveled significantly farther after braking compared to the vehicle traveling 70 miles per hour.

Driving the speed limit rather driving 10 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit can make all the difference for your safety, authorities say.

UHP says the recent trend of speeding in Utah has been “out of control.”

Over Memorial Weekend, UHP issued 2,027 citations for speeding, with 159 drivers cited for driving speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

179 crashes were reported, one of which was fatal.

In a post to their Facebook page, UHP says there has been “an average of one death per day during the 100 deadliest days.”

UHP advised that if something suddenly appears in the road in front of you, you will have a much better chance of stopping when you are driving at the 70 miles per hour speed limit.

“Just because the weekend is over doesn’t mean enforcement stops. We are dedicated to getting the high speeds on Utah roadways to come down,” UHP said in the Facebook post.