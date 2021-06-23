Utah Highway Patrol offers sign-on bonuses for new hires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Need a job? Utah Highway Patrol is hiring, with an incentive.

For the first time, UHP is offering a sign on bonus for its entry level and lateral positions.

On Wednesday, UHP announced the following new hire bonuses:

$2,500 for an entry-level applicant

$7,500 for a certified or certifiable applicant (in-state or out of state)

$5,000 for an applicant that is self sponsored through a satellite academy

To see UHP’s open positions, click here.

With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, businesses across Utah are struggling to fill their open positions.

Other companies like Tyson Foods, Raising Cane’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Alorica, Texas Roadhouse, and Amazon are among those who have announced dozens of job openings in recent weeks.