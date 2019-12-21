Utah Highway Patrol K9 dies

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are mourning the loss of one of their furry officers Friday.

K9 Duke had been in the force from 2007 to 2016.

During his time in service, troopers say Duke removed hundreds of pounds of drugs from the hands of criminals. They say he was in dozens of suspect searches, including the search for the man accused of shooting a state park officer.

He also took the titles of Utah’s Tough Dog and Utah’s Top Narcotics Detection Dog twice.

“He was a model K9 which was a direct reflection of the work Captain Salas put into training with him. He was a loyal partner and family member. You will be missed, Duke,” a statement from troopers read.

