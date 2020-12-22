Utah Highway Patrol car struck following sand spill near North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Sand spilled on the freeway caused some major delays on I-15 Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the sand spill caused another car to lose control.

That car spun out, hitting the back of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s car that was parked along the side of the freeway.

In the video seen above, courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, sand can be seen across the entire roadway.

The incident prompted authorities to shut the freeway down, diverting drivers to exit at 2700 North.

Officials were able to clear the freeway quickly.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Some UHP troopers had a close call with a driver who was later arrested for a DUI last week.

Dash camera video shows troopers speaking with a different driver in a pulled-over vehicle when another car buzzes by just a few feet behind the troopers.

According to UHP, the “vehicle had multiple lanes to move over into when they passed the Troopers.”

Authorities were able to catch up with the red vehicle and arrested the driver for a DUI.

A Salt Lake County UDOT IMT truck wasn’t as lucky last week.

While responding to an emergency last week, video shows the truck was struck from behind by a vehicle that UHP says was following too closely and failed to stop.

UHP is also reminding the public to buckle up and slow down, adding that they have stopped and cited over 4,000 drivers for going over 100 mph, this year alone.

“Speeding is more than just breaking the law. Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder but all of the people on the road around them, including other motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and law enforcement officers,” they share.

Two people were killed on I-15 in Provo last week after authorities say they veered in front of an oncoming semi.

According to authorities, a passenger car with a man and woman inside was traveling northbound in the HOV lane just ahead of a semi tractor-trailer in the second lane.

For an unknown reason, authorities say the car veered to the left and overcorrected back to the right across lane #1 into lane #2 in front of the oncoming semi.

The tractor-trailer ultimately T-boned the vehicle, killing 22-year-old Madalyn Fillmore of Lehi and 21-year-old Jacob Edwardson of Fresno, Cali.