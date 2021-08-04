Utah Highway Patrol asks public for help, but it’s not what you think

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol, who help Utahns everyday, are now asking for some help themselves.

Instead of giving them crime tips, UHP is asking the public for school supply donations for the upcoming school year.

The “Fill The Hive” school supply drive will support Utah’s K-12 students.

The supply drive will run through Aug. 31 with UHP looking for the following supplies:

Backpacks

Calculator

Pencils

Highlighters

Glue

Erasers

Pencils

Crayons

Markers

Colored

Pencils

Lunch Boxes

Binders

Mechanical

Rulers

Notebooks

Scissors

Folders

Courtesy: UHP

Courtesy: UHP

These supplies can be dropped off at any Utah Highway Patrol office.

“This effort is to help support the community and get supplies out to those in need,” UHP said in a Facebook post.