SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah high school students with a passion for building things could win up to $1,500 thanks to a “We Build Utah” video contest hosted by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Utah.

The contest asks students to create a TikTok/Instagram Reel-style video that is 60 seconds or less, is inspired by the construction industry, and use the hashtag #WeBuildUtah.

Four winners will be chosen when the judging takes place on Monday, Nov. 14. The first-place video will claim the grand prize of $1,500, while the second- and third-place winners will win $1,000 and $500, respectively. A fourth winner will be awarded the “Judges’ Choice Award” and will win $1,000.

Entries will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. All high school-aged students from freshmen to seniors interested in the construction and building industry are encouraged to enter.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Rules and guidelines for the contest can be found on the AGC of Utah website.

According to AGC of Utah, the We Build Utah campaign was designed to bring attention to the architecture, engineering, and construction industry in Utah and the impact it has on Utahns.