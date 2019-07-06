Utah high school football coach arrested on charge of enticing a minor

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – A Utah high school football coach was arrested on the suspicion of enticing a minor following an undercover operation.

Layton City police said detectives arrested Brandon Preece, 40, on July 3. The arrest was the result of an undercover operation that Layton detectives regularly participate in with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Investigators said a Layton detective pretended to be 13-year-old girl on a popular app. Preece “engaged in a chat that was sexual in nature and arranged to meet the 13-year-old for sexual activity,” according to police.

Police said Preece then drove to the meeting place where he was taken into custody.

When Preece was arrested, he told police he worked in the Canyon School District as a football coach for Corner Canyon High School. Police said Corner Canyon administration was notified of Preece’s arrest. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of enticing a minor.

At the time this article was published, Preece was still listed as a member of the coaching staff for the Corner Canyon sophomore team.

ICAC Tip Line: 801.281.1211

