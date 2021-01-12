LIVE NOW: Utah health systems to discuss systemic racism as a public health crisis

(ABC4) – The Utah Hospital Association will join with Utah’s four major health systems in sharing a statement denouncing systemic racism as a public health crisis.

Representatives from Intermountain Healthcare, MountainStar Healthcare, Steward Healthcare, and University of Utah Health will participate and share the steps they are taking to overcome healthcare disparities in the communities they serve at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

