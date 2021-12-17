Utah health officials respond to CDC’s vaccine recommendation

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The blood clot condition known as “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome” or TTS, is serious. It develops primarily in women, and symptoms are reported to have appeared within a few weeks of receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The onset of this kind of clotting disorder after the Johnson and Johnson dose is really within the first nine days. The longest they’ve seen it happen is 18 days after their dose,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, the Utah state Epidemiologist.

But it’s rare. Out of the over 16 million people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the FDA found 57 confirmed reports of people who developed the condition, and 9 have died. “The risk of dying or having bad medical outcomes is much higher than any of these vaccines,” says Dr. Nolen.

In Utah, about 4.4 million vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, about 166,000 are the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. “The Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine make up for the vast vast majority that have been administered in our state,” says Tom Hudachko, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health. Hudachko says the CDC’s recommendation won’t impact booster shot supplies in the state. “We’ve got a really robust supply of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that we’re utilizing for booster doses right now.”

And those who want a Johnson and Johnson vaccine can still get one.

“Getting that booster and protecting yourself is really important,” says Dr. Nolen.