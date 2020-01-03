Live Now
Utah health department announces 10 recipients of medical cannabis pharmacy licenses

In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019, file photo, Darren Johnson, a hemp processor, holds raw hemp that will be used to make CBD oil at his processing facility, Wasatch Extraction, in Salt Lake City. Utah’s decision to award a smaller number of medical marijuana grower licenses has sparked protests from rejected applicants who claim the state is granting licenses to unqualified cultivators and will create a cannabis shortage. (AP Photo/Morgan Smith, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After “hundreds of hours evaluating applications” the Utah Department of Health announced the companies that will receive 14 medical cannabis pharmacy licenses.

The UDOH said the companies were selected from more than 130 applications submitted through a competitive bidding process.  More than 60 different companies submitted applications. 

The following businesses will be issued licenses: 

Photo: Utah Department of Health

• Beehive’s Own (two licenses), Salt Lake City and location TBD but will be in Box Elder, Morgan, or Rich County
• Bloom Medicinals, Cedar City
• Columbia Care, Springville
• Curaleaf, Lindon
• Deseret Wellness (two licenses), Park City and Provo
• Dragonfly Wellness, Salt Lake City
• Justice Grown Utah (two licenses), Salt Lake City and St. George
• Pure UT, Vernal
• True North of Utah (two licenses), Logan and Ogden
• Wholesome Therapy, West Bountiful

Here’s a map of where the businesses will be located

The department said eight of the locations may open up as early as March 2020 and six may open up as early as July 2020.

Some of the companies do not yet have ownership of their proposed locations and in some cases, their proposed locations may change. Their operating plans are pending Department approval and their owners must still pass criminal background checks.

