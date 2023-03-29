SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As a new study shows the average cost of monthly utilities for states around the U.S., many Utahns may be surprised to learn that our state is on the list for having the least expensive utility costs.

The report comes from an article by Move.org, which extensively researched energy bills, natural gas costs, water bills, internet, and more to determine which states have the highest and lowest monthly costs.

According to the report, the average monthly cost of utilities in the U.S. totals approximately $538.03 to $613.03. This calculation factored in various costs including:

Electricity: $117.46

Natural Gas: $61.69

Water: $45.44

Sewer: $66.20

Trash: $25-$100

Internet: $59.99

Phone: $114

Streaming Services: $48.25

All these considered, the data indicates that Utah residents pay some of the lowest utility costs in the country, with an overall monthly average of $344.93.

Utility costs in states around the U.S. as researched by an article on Move.org.

This lower cost is attributed to the ongoing efforts by Utah’s policymakers, regulators, and utility companies to keep prices affordable for residents. The article references that Dominion Energy provides natural gas to roughly 90% of the population, and Rocky Mountain Power provides electricity to over 80%.

The state with the most expensive utility costs, by far, was Hawaii, with an average of $611.87 per month. Data shows that electricity and water were the biggest factors playing into the high costs in Hawaii, nearly tripling the average U.S. rates.

In addition to the research, the article goes further in depth to suggest various ways that residents can save on their utility bills each month: