SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As a new study shows the average cost of monthly utilities for states around the U.S., many Utahns may be surprised to learn that our state is on the list for having the least expensive utility costs.
The report comes from an article by Move.org, which extensively researched energy bills, natural gas costs, water bills, internet, and more to determine which states have the highest and lowest monthly costs.
According to the report, the average monthly cost of utilities in the U.S. totals approximately $538.03 to $613.03. This calculation factored in various costs including:
- Electricity: $117.46
- Natural Gas: $61.69
- Water: $45.44
- Sewer: $66.20
- Trash: $25-$100
- Internet: $59.99
- Phone: $114
- Streaming Services: $48.25
All these considered, the data indicates that Utah residents pay some of the lowest utility costs in the country, with an overall monthly average of $344.93.
This lower cost is attributed to the ongoing efforts by Utah’s policymakers, regulators, and utility companies to keep prices affordable for residents. The article references that Dominion Energy provides natural gas to roughly 90% of the population, and Rocky Mountain Power provides electricity to over 80%.
The state with the most expensive utility costs, by far, was Hawaii, with an average of $611.87 per month. Data shows that electricity and water were the biggest factors playing into the high costs in Hawaii, nearly tripling the average U.S. rates.
In addition to the research, the article goes further in depth to suggest various ways that residents can save on their utility bills each month:
- Call around and shop providers to get the best price.
- Adjust your thermostat or get a smart thermostat.
- Research and compare affordable home insurance options.
- Swap out your light bulbs with energy-efficient replacements.
- Build credit by paying for utility bills.
- Unplug electronics you’re not using.
- Get solar panels for your house.
- Replace your water heater if it’s more than 10 years old.
- Replace your home’s air filters once a month to every 3 months.
- Address leaks in your home.
- Get an energy audit or HVAC maintenance checkup.
- Wash your clothes in cold water.
- Replace old appliances.
- Thrift, rent, donate, and reuse items.