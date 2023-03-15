SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As nationwide gas prices have seen an all-time high recently with global oil demand, some states are still experiencing escalated costs when fueling up at the pump.

A report that analyzed national gas averages over the last year showed Utah as having the second-largest increase in price over all states.

The study performed by LendingTree gathered data from AAA and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to determine which states had the biggest increase and decrease in price year over year.

According to the report, Utah had a 7.3% increase in gas prices, with the average price being $3.47 per gallon in March of 2022 and escalating to $3.73 by March of 2023.

This jump by Utah was second only to Colorado, which saw a massive increase of 19% in its price average. The report estimates that this rise in cost in Colorado is likely due to the state’s only oil refinery being temporarily shut down in December 2022.

By contrast, the state that saw the biggest drop in fuel was South Carolina, which watched prices go from $3.48 to $3.00 per gallon over the year, a decrease of 13.7%.

In comparing Utah against other states in the report’s fully ranked list of high gas averages, Utah takes the eighth spot, with Hawaii as the current highest at $4.88 per gallon.

Upon further review of gas prices as of March 2023, AAA’s website shows that the current national average price of regular gas is $3.47 per gallon, which is down from the $4.32 average a year ago.