Utah gym cuts CrossFit ties to support Black Lives Matter

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local gym in Roy has cut ties with the CrossFit brand. One of many gyms that are doing so, after the CrossFit CEO, Greg Glassman, replied to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that stated, “racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response.” Glassman responded, “It’s Floyd-19.”

ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro met with a couple of gym owners who share their story on why they’re cutting ties.

One former “CrossFit” gym in Roy is standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jessie and Kevin Lundell are re-branding their gym after, the CEO of CrossFit, Greg Glassman made comments they believe are insensitive to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There’s an email circulating that was really terrible and some information about Zoom interviews that he has done,” said gym owner, Kevin Lundell.

The owners plan to move away from Roy CrossFit to Roy Community Fitness or RC Fit, but they say they’re still providing the same fitness and workouts for all clients.

“When there are lots of places that don’t seem safe, this place will always be safe for you,” said owner, Jesse Lundell.

“New logos, new signage upfront, new swag for our athletes, but I really want to make this clear, this is not about us,” said Kevin.

The Lundell’s say it’s about the community and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“A historic moment is happening, and we wanted to be on the right side of that historic moment,” said Kevin.

Jessie Lundell says the Black Lives Matter movement should be a wake-up call, especially to mothers.

“I think of all the moms who have to worry about their kids coming home, from playing at the park or going to the grocery story or riding their bike around the block, I don’t think anybody should have to live with that fear,” said Jesse.

The Lundell’s say their goal is to keep inclusivity alive and protect their community any way they can.

The Lundell’s have an updated Facebook page and you can find them @ Roy Community Fitness.