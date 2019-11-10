Utah group flies giant flag in Arizona to honor 9 killed in Mexico

TUSCON, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – A deadly ambush in Mexico shocked the world earlier this week. Nine women and children killed from an American family.

A Utah group decided they couldn’t sit idly by. So, with children, in hospitals — in Tucson, a group of Utahns headed to Arizona with one very special flag.

“We’re here to give them peace, give them courage,” said Kyle Fox with Follow the Flag Utah.

Follow the Flag Utah just last weekend put up a flag in Coldwater Canyon to honor fallen North Ogden Mayor, Maj. Brent Taylor.

When members of Follow the Flag found out children were being treated in Tuscon hospitals following the tragedy, the group members say they knew they needed to get to Arizona. They felt showcasing the flag could help people heal.

“The loss of a mother, and six children, and many other children that were wounded. We’re here to show them support,” said Fox.

ABC4 News spoke to Fox by Skype from Ventana Canyon. It’s a place this volunteer group knew nothing about until they contact landowners and law enforcement all scrambling to get permission to fly the flag and make it all possible.

Word spread-until family members themselves Saturday morning–joined Fox. It was a show of unity — billowing for so many to clearly see.

To learn more about Follow the Flag, visit: https://www.facebook.com/followtheflag1/.

