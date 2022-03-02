SALT LAKE CITY — A Utahn is leaving his family behind and putting his life on the line to fight in the Ukrainian Army as the country continues to fight off Russia’s invasion.

He is a 40-year-old United States Marine Corps Veteran named Brian. (ABC4 is protecting his identity and that of his family by leaving out his last name.)

Brian and his wife, Mia, have no ties to Ukraine but Mia told ABC 4 this is Brian’s calling and he will be leaving soon to fight with the Ukrainian Army.

“This might be the one chance in life to use his specialized skills and training for a truly good and noble cause,” said Mia.

Brian was deployed to Afghanistan and served in the Marine Corps for several years.

“If he can take the place of just one young teen having to defend their country right now, and allow them to live a full life knowing that even a stranger cared enough to help them it will be worthwhile,” said Mia.

Mia and Brian have been engaged since 2014.

Well, as of Wednesday afternoon the couple will be no longer be engaged, but married.

Mia said she and Brian are taking the leap of faith.

That’s the good news.

But with good news, comes the bad news …

