Utah grocery store to mark 30 years without selling alcohol, tobacco

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah grocery store will mark three decades without selling alcohol and tobacco.

In 1991, Bowman’s Market founder Richard Bowman decided it wasn’t enough to stop the sale of alcohol and tobacco to kids. Bowman went a step further, taking alcohol and tobacco from the shelves of his store in a stand against underage drinking and tobacco use.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of this decision, Bowman’s and local substance abuse prevention partners are hosting a community celebration on May 1.

The event, happening at Bowman’s Market in Kaysville, will serve as the launch for a county-wide effort to prevent underage drinking.

Activities will include free donuts, food trucks, prize giveaways, a photo booth, a scavenger hunt, family resources, and swag.

The underage drinking prevention effort in Davis County will also include an education campaign at eight other participating grocery stores. This will include signage throughout the stores encouraging parents to ‘Learn the Recipe for Kids’ Healthy Futures,’ like enjoying family meals and spending time together.

Event activities will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bowman’s Market on Main Street in Kaysville.