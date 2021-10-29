Utah Grizzlies to hold first-ever LGBTQIA+ pride night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Grizzlies will host their first LGBTQIA+ Pride Night Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m. The event is significant in that it is not only the Grizzlies’ first time recognizing the LGBTQIA+ community but it is the first time in Utah professional hockey history that it has ever been done.

Representatives from the Grizzlies and the Maverick Center worked with the Utah Pride Center to make sure the event would not only be inclusive but would provide a welcoming and educational experience for everyone attending.

Event planners also reached out to local businesses and nonprofits that serve the LGBTQIA+ community so they can take part in the night’s events. They will also be there to answer questions and provide information. The Grizzlies will dedicate a special website page so that fans can look up the organizations and businesses. The team will also commemorate a special jersey for the event.

“My goal is to use this platform at the Grizzlies to bring together 8,000 community members, allies, and fans while creating a safe, inclusive space for all,” Grizzlies Group Sales Account Executive Spencer Hess says.

Among the organizations and businesses participating in the night’s events are the SUNTRAPP, Weber State University, U of U Health, Utah Art Alliance, Stonewall Sports, Utah Falconz, Dragon Dads, Mama Dragons, Salt Lake Community College, Bohemian Brewery, Jody Wilkerson Acura, Utah Transit Authority, and the LGBTQIA+ Chamber of Commerce.

Intermission performances with special guests and an after-party at The SUNTRAPP will be held the night of the event.