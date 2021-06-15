LIVE NOW: Utah governor welcomes newest U.S. citizens in Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson will welcome the newest United States citizens Tuesday at the Utah State Capital Building.

The naturalization ceremony will kick off Utah’s World Refugee Week as 14 refugees become citizens of the United States.

The event will include a performance from 2017’s Rising Artist of the Year Alex Boyé, the administration of the Oath of Allegiance, and a personal story from a refugee, who is now a citizen.

Though it is not required, many of the refugees complete the steps to become U.S. citizens. To commemorate the achievement, a ceremony is included on World Refugee Day.

According to the Governor’s Office, the ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the rotunda of the Capitol Building. ABC4 will stream the full event in the video player above.