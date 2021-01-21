LIVE SOON: Utah governor to hold monthly press conference, give COVID-19 update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will hold his monthly news conference where he is expected to also provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three State Public Health Orders are also ending on Thursday – mask requirements for those in schools, statewide COVID-19 restrictions, and the statewide public health emergency.

All three orders have been in effect for months. This will Governor Cox’s first chance to extend these since his inauguration.

Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson recently released their 500-day plan, called the “One Utah Roadmap.”

Among the six key priorities identified in the Roadmap is “health security, including fighting COVID-19 and addressing social determinants of health.”

As of January 20, over 328,000 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, over 1,500 have died from virus-related complications.

Since vaccine distribution began in December, over 180,000 vaccines have been administered. In total, the state reports 164,267 Utahns have received their first doses while 16,902 have received their second dose as of January 20.

Gov. Gox is scheduled hold his monthly news conference starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. ABC4 will stream the full briefing above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...