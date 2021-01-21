LIVE SOON: Utah governor to hold monthly press conference, give COVID-19 update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will hold his monthly news conference where he is expected to also provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three State Public Health Orders are also ending on Thursday – mask requirements for those in schools, statewide COVID-19 restrictions, and the statewide public health emergency.

All three orders have been in effect for months. This will Governor Cox’s first chance to extend these since his inauguration.

Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson recently released their 500-day plan, called the “One Utah Roadmap.”

Among the six key priorities identified in the Roadmap is “health security, including fighting COVID-19 and addressing social determinants of health.”

As of January 20, over 328,000 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, over 1,500 have died from virus-related complications.

Since vaccine distribution began in December, over 180,000 vaccines have been administered. In total, the state reports 164,267 Utahns have received their first doses while 16,902 have received their second dose as of January 20.

Gov. Gox is scheduled hold his monthly news conference starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. ABC4 will stream the full briefing above.