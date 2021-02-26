Utah governor signs eight more bills in 2021 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox has signed eight more bills in the 2021 General Legislative Session, bringing the total number of signed pieces to 24.
On Thursday, after announcing expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Utah, Gov. Cox signed multiple bills:
- HB17 Utility Permitting Amendments. Handy, S.: Prohibits municipalities and counties from restricting the connection of certain energy utility services.
- HCR1 Concurrent Resolution Encouraging A Balanced Approach To The Release Of Water From Flaming Gorge. Chew, S.: Expresses support and recognition of the Green River Stakeholders and the need to reduce the adverse facts of current Flaming Gorge Dam operations to the local communities, recreational businesses, ranchers, farmers, landowners, and individuals who work and live within the river corridor.
- SB36 Tax Commission Bond Requirement Amendments. Bramble, C.: Allows the State Tax Commission to waive the bond requirement for a person whose withholding tax license or sales and use tax license was revoked for a delinquency, if the person is in compliance with a payment agreement approved by the commission.
- SB81 Medical Cannabis Electronic Verification System Deadline Amendments. Vickers, E.: Delays certain existing operational deadlines for the medical cannabis program’s electronic verification system.
- SB124 Parole Amendments. McKell, M.: Prevents an offender convicted of a homicide where the victim’s remains have not been recovered from being paroled unless the offender has cooperated with efforts to locate the remains.
- SCR1 Concurrent Resolution On Holocaust Education. Vickers, E.: Highlights the importance of Holocaust and genocide education and encourages the State Board of Education and local education agencies to emphasize the importance of this course of study.
- SCR2 Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of William E. Christoffersen. Davis, G.: Recognizes, honors, and commemorates the life and contributions made by World War II veteran William Christoffersen.
- SCR5 Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of Allyson Gamble. Adams, J.: Recognizes and expresses appreciation for the life and public service of Allyson Gamble, who served as executive director of the Capitol Preservation Board for 11 years. She passed away in December 2020.
The General Legislative Session ends in early March.