SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox will provide his monthly news conference on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m.

Gov. Cox’s briefing comes exactly one year after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Magna and shook the Salt Lake Valley.

His briefing is also happening as Utah reaches the three-week mark until the statewide mask mandate is expected to end.

