Utah governor declares State of Emergency following magnitude 5.7 earthquake

Construction workers looks at the rubble from a building after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Governor Gary Herbert issued an Executive Order on Friday declaring a State of Emergency due to the magnitude 5.7 earthquake which struck Utah on Wednesday, according to a release.

“I’m tremendously proud of how first responders and officials on the city, county and state levels worked together to respond to Wednesday’s earthquake,” Gov. Herbert said. “We are grateful that we had no major injuries and no fatalities as a result of this quake, but now we need to focus on helping our communities repair damages.”

The order will expedite the use of state and federal resources should they become necessary.

View the full Executive Order here.

