LIVE SOON: Utah governor, community leaders to sign compact on racial equity, diversity, and inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s governor will join community leaders to sign a compact on racial equity, diversity, and inclusion on Tuesday.
Governor Gary Herbert and other community leaders will sign the compact on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol at 11:45 a.m.
The signing will be streamed above.
