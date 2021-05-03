Utah governor calls for water conservation amid dry conditions

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference following a tour with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to Bears Ears National Monument Thursday, April 8, 2021, near Blanding, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid extremely dry conditions across Utah, Governor Spencer Cox has issued an executive order to enact water conservation at all state facilities.

The order forbids irrigation at state facilities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., requires sprinklers are shut off during rain storms, and ensures landscape water systems are operating efficiently.

“Last year, Utah experienced one of the driest and hottest years on record and we anticipate another tough drought year ahead,” Gov. Cox says. “State government is committed to doing its part to conserve water and we encourage all Utahns to use this most precious resource wisely and sparingly.”

Gov. Cox is also encouraging all Utah cities, businesses, and residents to do what they can to conserve water. This includes implementing water restrictions on public landscaping, urging irrigation companies to delay the start of the irrigation season, and asking all Utahns to reduce water usage by taking shorter showers, converting turf to waterwise landscaping, and replacing appliances with water-efficient models.

You can read the full executive order below:

In March, Gov. Cox issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Utah as it became apparent the snowpack wouldn’t be enough to combat the state’s dry season. Since then, officials have called for Utahns to conserve water.

The Utah Division of Water Resources has offered multiple steps to help conserve water, like running your dishwasher only when it’s full and not washing your clothes until they need it. For more water-saving steps, click here.