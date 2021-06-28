Utah Governor asks business to commit to water conservation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With support from Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, the Salt Lake Chamber, and business and community leaders comes to life the “Water Champion H2Oath.”

According to the team, the “Water Champion H2Oath” is a pledge for businesses to publicly commit to water conservation and water-wise practices.

“Utah is facing the most severe drought conditions in recent memory,” Cox tells. “That’s why I’m so grateful for the Salt Lake Chamber and business owners who are doing their part to beat this drought by signing the H2Oath Pledge. Limiting turf on business campuses, fixing leaks, and cutting back on watering will make a tremendous difference for us all.”

Since the beginning of the summer, Utah has been experiencing extreme drought conditions and has been very dry. Officials state the dryness has thus resulted in a cascade of consequences.

“The current soil moisture conditions are extremely low and lead to adverse conditions for agriculture, wildfire conditions, water supply management, and other natural resource challenges. Water conservation due to low snowpack and declining reservoir storage has once again elevated concern to crisis levels for leaders public and private,” they inform.

Now, as the state continues to battle the extreme drought and dry conditions, government leaders and community officials are noticing that much of Utah’s government, business, and residential water is used in landscaping, with little thought of conservation.

“Utah’s business community recognizes that water is a precious natural resource,” shares Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “We know that how we manage water today will affect nearly every aspect of our future. As Utah is experiencing an unprecedented drought, we must all do our part to protect and efficiently use the water supply.”

According to officials, by taking the Water Champion H2Oath, businesses pledge to:

Use the Utah Division of Water Resources as a resource to implement water-efficient methods, technologies, and practices

Adopt the conservewater.utah.gov Weekly Lawn Watering Guide and limit watering landscapes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., which supports Cox’s executive order to state facilities

Audit and repair all landscape irrigation systems so they are operating at maximum acceptable efficiency

Implement leak-detection and repair programs for both indoor and outdoor water use

Shut off systems manually during rain and wind events in areas without rain and wind sensors

Evaluate opportunities to: Fix irrigation inefficiencies and update irrigation technology with devices that are WaterSense certified and include rain and wind shutoff functions and soil moisture sensors Limit turf areas surrounding facilities and replace turf with waterwise plants Conduct periodic checks of restrooms, boiler rooms, etc., to ensure appliances are working at maximum efficiency, and replace inefficient plumbing fixtures with WaterSense certified low-flow fixtures Update facility-management technology to include metering for water-consuming processes related to irrigation, domestic, and mechanical systems

Be an advocate of water efficiency by setting an example and help educate friends and neighbors on the importance of water conservation, and reduce indoor water waste.

“We understand that how we do business influences the world around us, and only by measuring and monitoring our performance do we fully understand our impact,” adds Fred Lampropoulos, chairman and CEO of Merit Medical Systems. “Water is a global concern, but goals and initiatives are addressed at the site level by understanding local/ regional water basin activity and stress. We continuously work to understand the impact of water use at each of our operating facilities and to enact programs that improve water efficiency.”

To view and sign the Water Champion H2Oath, visit slchamber.com/H2Oath.