SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox issued an executive order to ban the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately.

Utah now joins a growing list of states banning the China-based company, including Maryland, Texas, and South Dakota, amid data security concerns.

“China’s access to data collected by TikTok presents a threat to our cybersecurity,” said Gov. Cox in a statement. “As a result, we’ve deleted our TikTok account and ordered the same on all state-owned devices. We must protect Utahns and make sure that the people of Utah can trust the state’s security systems.”

In the executive order, an agency or employees of an agency may not download or use TikTok’s app or website on any state-owned device. State-owned devices included phones, laptops, tablets, or any other electronic device. The executive order applies to all state executive branch agencies.

According to the Governor’s office, Chinese national security laws allows allow the Chinese government to compel companies headquartered in China to provide it with data, which may include the personal data, intellectual property, or proprietary information of users in the United States and Utah.

TikTok reportedly has more than 100 million users in the United States.

“Because of these practices, the FBI, FCC, and a growing number of elected officials have raised concerns about security risks,” a statement from the Governor’s office reads.