Utah Gov. meets with White House on wildfire prevention, response

(ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox joined a social media discussion with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire prevention, preparedness, and response efforts with a handful of other Western state governors and additional leaders on Wednesday morning.

“Right now we have to act and act fast. We’re late in the game here,” Biden remarked at the beginning of the media viewing portion of the discussion.

Biden explained that traditionally the President is given a yearly briefing on hurricane season and how it could affect the country’s landscape. According to him, he called for an additional briefing on wildfires due to the extreme drought conditions impacting much of the Western U.S. region.

We're discussing wildfires with President Joe Biden and other western governors. Tune in now! https://t.co/ChyuwFaF8E — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) June 30, 2021

Utah is entirely in drought conditions with over 70% in exceptional drought status, the highest designation possible.

While Gov. Cox was not afforded the opportunity to speak during the live stream, it appeared that the discussion continued after the stream ended after the 30-minute video. Cox has been reminding Utahns of the precarity of the dry conditions for a while now, introducing a “Fire Sense” public awareness campaign, and mentioning the situation at nearly every media appearance for the last couple of months.

The Governor appeared on ABC4 with anchor Glen Mills last week to encourage Utahns to do their part to prevent wildfires and conserve water.