Utah golf course, bunker vandalized with ‘disturbing racial slurs’

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah golf course fell victim to vandalism over the weekend.

The Ranches Golf Course says “someone had trespassed onto our course and wrote a very degrading and derogatory word in one of our bunkers.” This includes “disturbing racial slurs” on the course, in a green-side bunker, and on a putting surface, which was destroyed with drawings and more racial slurs, according to a release.

“This is unacceptable, if anyone knows anything about this please contact us,” The Ranches Golf Course said in a Facebook post. “We do not stand for racism and it is against everything we believe in.”

Members of the golf club took photos and contacted management. The grounds crew immediately took to repairing the damages.

“This is a very unfortunate event that will not be tolerated at our facility,” says owner Jeff Harbertson. “The Ranches Golf Club is a semi-private club that welcomes any person who wants to participate in the golf community regardless of race or beliefs. We welcome people from all walks of life. We are working with local authorities to find the culprit(s) who have not only vandalized our course, but who have offended all humanity with their ignorant slurs. When they are found, they will be prosecuted and we will make sure they are not welcome on any of our properties.”

Golf Alliance of Utah representative, Jacob Miller, the executive director of the Utah Golf Association says, “The acts that took place at The Ranches Golf Club are deplorable and have no place in our society. We as a golf community stand together condemning the racism and hate that has been displayed. The actions of a few do not represent that of Utah golf as a whole, our golf facilities, or our allied Utah golf associations, including the UGA, the Utah Section PGA, and the Utah Golf Course Superintendents Association. During these trying times in our country, golf has been a respite and sanctuary for people to recreate safely. As the leaders in the state for golf, we strive to make the game inclusive and accessible for all to enjoy and will continue to do so.”

Management with The Ranches Golf Club is offering club credit and/or merchandise to anyone with credible information to find the suspect or suspects. If you have any credible information, you are asked to email info@greatlifeutah.com.