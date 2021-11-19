Utah gets an ‘F’ overall as SLC ranks among best for LGBTQ+ equality

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Sandy Newcomb poses for a photograph with a rainbow flag as people gather for a mass resignation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is repealing rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion. The surprise announcement Thursday, April 4, 2019, by the faith widely known as the Mormon church reverses rules that triggered widespread condemations from LGBTQ members and their allies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In its annual report, the Human Rights Campaign has ranked Utah’s capital city among the best for LGBTQ+ equality. None of the state’s other cities reviewed even came close to Salt Lake City’s ranking.

Each year, the HRC Foundation shares its Municipal Equality Index, a nationwide evaluation of municipal law. It aims to provide officials, lawmakers, and business leaders benchmarks to understand how well their cities are “embodying LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and services,” according to Interim President Joni Madison.

For the 2021 report, the tenth from HRC, 506 cities were evaluated based on five factors and given between zero and 100 points. The five criteria were:

Non-discrimination laws

Law enforcement

Municipality as employer

Leadership on LGBTQ+ equality

Municipal services

Of those cities evaluated, 110 scored perfect 100s – that includes Salt Lake City. One quarter, or about 126 cities, scored under 48 points. Five of eight Utah cities evaluated were at or below 48.

Here are how Utah’s eight cities ranked:

City Score (out of 100) Logan 48 Ogden 58 Orem 22 Park City 70 Provo 40 Salt Lake City 100 West Jordan 36 West Valley City 48

Utah’s average score is just short of 53, an F on the standard report card.

Nationally, the average score was 67, with six Utah cities falling below the average. Eight cities scored zero points – none were in Utah.

Among those cities scoring zero points are Florence, Alabama; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Southaven, Mississippi; Broken Arrow and Moore, Oklahoma; Clemson, South Carolina; Pierre, South Dakota; and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

To view the full report, click here.