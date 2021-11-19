Utah gets an ‘F’ overall as SLC ranks among best for LGBTQ+ equality

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In its annual report, the Human Rights Campaign has ranked Utah’s capital city among the best for LGBTQ+ equality. None of the state’s other cities reviewed even came close to Salt Lake City’s ranking.
Each year, the HRC Foundation shares its Municipal Equality Index, a nationwide evaluation of municipal law. It aims to provide officials, lawmakers, and business leaders benchmarks to understand how well their cities are “embodying LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and services,” according to Interim President Joni Madison.
For the 2021 report, the tenth from HRC, 506 cities were evaluated based on five factors and given between zero and 100 points. The five criteria were:
- Non-discrimination laws
- Law enforcement
- Municipality as employer
- Leadership on LGBTQ+ equality
- Municipal services
Of those cities evaluated, 110 scored perfect 100s – that includes Salt Lake City. One quarter, or about 126 cities, scored under 48 points. Five of eight Utah cities evaluated were at or below 48.
Here are how Utah’s eight cities ranked:
|City
|Score (out of 100)
|Logan
|48
|Ogden
|58
|Orem
|22
|Park City
|70
|Provo
|40
|Salt Lake City
|100
|West Jordan
|36
|West Valley City
|48
Utah’s average score is just short of 53, an F on the standard report card.
Nationally, the average score was 67, with six Utah cities falling below the average. Eight cities scored zero points – none were in Utah.
Among those cities scoring zero points are Florence, Alabama; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Southaven, Mississippi; Broken Arrow and Moore, Oklahoma; Clemson, South Carolina; Pierre, South Dakota; and Rock Springs, Wyoming.
To view the full report, click here.