Utah ‘gang member’ seeks revenge for best friend after breakup

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after trying to get revenge for his best friend, after his girlfriend dumped him.

According to arresting documents, on March 16 at 1:40 a.m., near 5587 South and 4170 West, shots were fired and officers were dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival, officers “determined that a shooting had occurred and that one of the residents had armed themselves and exited the residence to determine what happened.”

As the armed resident emerged from the home, they noted that a tan Suburban had suspiciously stopped in front of their residence. In response, the resident then fired shots at the Suburban, according to arresting documents.

The Suburban then fled the area and was stopped by officers when they located the vehicle.

“The occupants were taken into custody and a shotgun was located in the vehicle,” officers state. “Information was gathered that there was another shotgun that had been used in the shooting and the occupants were associates of the original shooting suspects.”

Officers identified one of the suspects as 20-year-old Bradon Alex Quilter-Watson, along with a 15-year-old juvenile.

“Surveillance footage in the area corroborated the suspect vehicle description. The surveillance footage revealed that 4 shots were fired,” officers state.

“Braden’s best friend, Lucas Hall, is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child,” arresting documents read. “Lucas’s friends who were comforting him and consuming alcohol with him acted on behalf of Lucas to get revenge while Lucas remained home because he was extremely despondent and inebriated.”

“Interviews revealed that the events occurred in relation to Lucas and the victim’s recent break up in order to get revenge on behalf of Lucas,” officers share. “Braden admitted that he knew that he was driving to the victim’s house to shoot at her alleged new boyfriend’s truck.”

As officers further investigated the scene, a truck belonging to a person believed to be the victim’s new boyfriend was shot and his tires had also been slashed.

Quilter-Watson’s best friend’s ex-girlfriend sustained a non-life-threatening injury when the bullet from the shotgun shattered a window in the living room where she was sitting. Officers say the victim received cuts to the leg and foot.

Officers then issued a search warrant on the residence of Quilter-Watson.

“Upon searching a backpack, several items of drug paraphernalia were recovered to include methamphetamine pipes, zip bags with residue, and a marijuana pipe,” arresting documents state. “In a tote with the property, a suspected incendiary device was located and removed from the residence while UFA bomb squad personnel responded. Inside a closet on the balcony, a loaded Remington 12- gauge shotgun and a CZ .22 long rifle were recovered. Also in the closet was a bag containing ammunition, magazines, and a holster.”

Arresting documents indicate that the suspect is also an identified gang member.

Quilter-Watson was transported to Salt Lake County Jail for the following charges:

Aggravated assault, a first-degree felony

Two counts of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of an explosive device, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class C misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class C misdemeanor

His bail is set at $73,410.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.