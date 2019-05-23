Utah gang member once charged with murder, arrested near Chicago after 8 months on the run

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kane County Adult Justice Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 41-year-old leader of a well-known gang in Utah who has been on the run for the last 8 months was captured by U.S. Marshall deputies in Chicago on Tuesday.



Jim Paul Delli was wanted out of Utah after a $25,000 warrant for his arrest was issued in September 2018 when the district attorney's office filed 13 felonies related to a search of the man's home in January 2017.



Officers executed the warrant on the home of Delli and Amanda Elizabeth Sorensen on North Los Angeles Drive in Salt Lake City on January 18, 2017.



During the search, officers located a handgun under a mattress, five loaded guns in the basement, 18.5 pounds of marijuana stashed at various places around the house, over $28,000 in cash, $35,000 in suspected counterfeit money, shotgun shells, ammunition and a scale.



Detectives said five children, ages 2-11 were at the home during the search. Delli and Sorensen were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail but bailed out the same day on a $25,000 bond.



Delli and Sorensen both face multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and child endangerment.



​A $25,000 warrant was issued in September 2018 for Delli, and another one in December 2018 when his original bond expired. Delli has been on the run ever since.



Sorensen didn't leave Utah and is still going through the judicial system. Her next court date is scheduled for June 24.



Delli has a long criminal history including arrests for obstruction of justice, aggravated assault, threats against life, criminal mischief, robbery and murder.



Records indicate in 1995, Delli and another teen, Glen Jackman, both 18, were arrested and accused of robbing and killing 23-year-old Manuel Portillo during a robbery in Salt Lake City.



According to court documents, Portillo and another man, Rafael Quiroz, were walking down the street when Delli and Jackman pulled up, pulled out a gun, robbed them then fired multiple rounds at them, hitting them both.



Portillo died at the hospital and Quiroz was treated for a gunshot wound to the back.



The case was dismissed after prosecutors could not find Quiroz who was expected to testify against Delli and Jackman. Prosecutors said it’s possible Quiroz went back to Mexico.



In 1993, Jackman and Delli were arrested in the shooting of Gilbert Arredondo, 20, at the Utah State Fair.



Jackman was later convicted of attempted murder and the case against Delli was dismissed.



Delli is currently awaiting extradition back to Utah.

