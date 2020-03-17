Utah funeral home offers livestream option for services during coronavirus pandemic

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes and Cremation Center is taking precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic by now offering free video-streaming of memorial services for families.

The company says they remain committed and prepared to safely care for the families they serve during the coronavirus crisis

Representatives with Jenkins-Soffe said services at their locations in Murray and South Jordan can be live-streamed. The live stream can be viewed on any device and is saved and available on the center’s website for 30 days.

As members of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), and the Utah Funeral Directors Association (UFDA), Jenkins-Soffe said it regularly receives information from the CDC, Utah Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of coronavirus in the United States and Utah. NFDA continues to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the coronavirus crisis.

According to the CDC, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

“We recognize our responsibility to protect the health of our families and our community. We will continue to guide families as we have for more than 105 years, so they can meaningfully and safely commemorate the life of their loved one while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials. Our staff remains vigilant about wearing proper safety equipment, sanitizing and cleaning our facilities while ensuring we are following the recommended health and safety guidance from the CDC,” said Blake Soffe, co-owner of the funeral center.

To limit exposure for those in the community, Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes and Cremation Center said they are able to make arrangements through their website, over the phone, or by video. Public and private condolences may be sent to the families they serve on their website.

