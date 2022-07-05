TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man who has been wanted for several weeks for crimes related to vehicle theft and aggravated kidnapping was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Taylorsville.

Police had been searching for weeks for 50-year-old Alexis Acosta who allegedly stole a 2021 Black Honda Civic which had a broken windshield and front-end damage, arrest records state.

On July 4, Acosta was spotted by an officer at an intersection in a car matching the description of the stolen Honda.

Several police units arrived in the area to confirm that the vehicle matched the stolen Civic. Police also confirmed Acosta’s outstanding felony warrants relating to aggravated kidnapping charges.

Police pursued Acosta for 15 minutes with lights and sirens activated before he surrendered in a West Jordan parking lot.

Acosta told police he believed the car belonged to his friend Jose, who owed him money for work he had done for him. Since Jose did not pay him the money he was owed, Acosta took the car from Jose, arrest records state.

Acosta was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of failing to respond to officers’ signals and receiving a stolen vehicle.