DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man who had an active warrant out for his arrest was surrounded and arrested by police at a Maverik gas station Wednesday.

A Utah County Deputy was driving north on I-15 around 7:45 p.m. when he spotted 29-year-old Chad Michael Llewellyn of Spanish Fork. The deputy learned Llewellyn was a fugitive and had an active warrant out for his arrest, according to a press release.

The deputy called for backup because Llewellyn’s warrant warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Llewellyn got off the freeway at 14600 South in Draper and drove to a nearby Maverik gas station and parked at a pump.

Deputies close by drove to the Maverik and surrounded Llewellyn’s car and ordered him to get out of the car.





Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Llewellyn instead, accelerated his car and rammed into two police cars, a press release states.

Deputies and detective broke windows on both sides of the car and pulled Llewellyn out and put the car.

During a search of the car, deputies found “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia.” They also found two large knives.

No one was injured in the wreck but one police car may be totaled.

Llewellyn was booked on the following charges: