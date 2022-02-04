Utah fugitive arrested in Oregon during police pursuit

OREGON (ABC4) – A Utah fugitive wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault out of Salt Lake City has been arrested by Oregon State Police Troopers Friday morning.

Daniel Etherington, 46, of Clinton, was spotted on I-84 around 9 a.m. when State Troopers identified Etherington’s car as a vehicle of interest.

Troopers attempted to stop Etherington as he was travelig westbound and they say he failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

When Police tried to spike Etherington’s tires, he turned around and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The suspect striked a patrol vehicle before he exited I-84 traveling through open fields.

With the assistance of Umatilla Tribal Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, police say Etherington crashed into a ditch and was taken into custody.

Etherington was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released before being booked into Umatilla County Jail on an outstanding Felony warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault from Salt Lake City PD.

He was also booked on local charges of Felony Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief and Hit and Run.